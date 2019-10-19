Will free Gadchiroli of Maoists: Amit Shah

cities

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:40 IST

The tribal district of Gadchiroli will be free from Maoist terrorism and youngsters from the region will be on equal footing with the rest of the world, Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah promised on Friday.

Addressing a rally for BJP candidate Ambarishrao Atram at Aheri (a Maoist-hit area) in Gadchiroli district, 250km from Nagpur, Shah said the BJP government would provide electricity, good roads, rail services and other infrastructure facilities in the coming days. “Unfortunately, Maoist rebels don’t want development in the region,” he said.

Shah said earlier it was propagated that lack of development was the main cause for the growing of Left-wing extremists in the region. However, in reality, Maoists were opposed to development work.

Targeting the Congress, Shah said: “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, your four generations ruled the country for 70 years. What did you do for the adivasis? You gave only five years to Modiji and we have done several works for the community during the period.”

The Union home minister reiterated the Congress did not scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir owing to vote-bank politics. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi did it in the first session after winning over 300 seats in 2019 general elections,” he said, adding, “Now Kashmir is an equal state of India forever. The state is now on its way to development and the process of eradicating terrorism has begun.”

The Union minister also lashed out at the Congress and NCP for questioning the link between the Maharashtra Assembly polls and scrapping of Article 370. “This is the land of Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar. The sons-of-the-soil never hesitated from protecting this country,” Shah said.

KEJRIWAL HOLDS RALLY IN NAGPUR

NAGPUR If you want development like Delhi, pick honest candidate like Paromita Goswami, Aam Aadmi Party president and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday told a huge crowd at Bramhapuri, 150km from Nagpur, in Chandrapur district.

While speaking at the election rally, Kejriwal laid out the development map of the Delhi government and listed out its achievements.

Explaining the reason behind the change, Kejriwal said, “People of Delhi were fed up of the corrupt and non-performing Congress and BJP governments. So they opted for change and gave an overwhelming mandate of 67 of 70 seats to AAP in Delhi.”

Goswami came down heavily on Congress candidate Vijay Wadettiwar, claiming he failed to bring industries and employment here. Sandeep Geddamwar is the Shiv Sena candidate from the constituency.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 00:40 IST