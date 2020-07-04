Will keep fighting against anti-farmer ordinances: Capt

cities

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 21:44 IST

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has said that he will fight against the anti-farmer ordinances of the Centre. “I will be writing soon to the Prime Minister for an appointment for an all-party delegation which all Punjab parties, except the BJP, have unanimously agreed to be a part of,” he said while addressing his weekly #AskCaptain Facebook Live session.

“No matter what Sukhbir Badal or BJP say, once these ordinances are passed, the Centre’s next step will be to end the MSP regime and dismantle the Food Corporation of India,” Amarinder said.

While pointing to the recommendations of the Shanta Kumar committee, he said the procurement process will come to an end and mandis won’t exist once the ordinances become law.

He said the Akalis were interested only in protecting their political interests. “Badals were appeasing the BJP to save their alliance in Punjab and Harsimrat Kaur Badal was focused on safeguarding her position in the Union cabinet,” he said, adding barring the BJP and SAD, all the political parties and Kisan Unions want scrapping of the ordinances.

Captain Amarinder welcomed the permission given by the Centre to his request for using helicopters to spray insecticides on crops to prevent locust attack. While expressing the hope that the locusts will spare Punjab, he said an MI17 chopper had been earmarked for spraying chemicals and the operation will start from Rajasthan soon.

On the Covid-19 situation, the CM said things were not good, as cases are on the rise across India, and even Punjab touched the 6,000-mark, along with 157 deaths. He reiterated the importance of social distancing and wearing of masks.

A student wanted to know his chances of travelling to Canada where he has an exam in September, Captain said while he expected international travel to be open before that, the state government will also try to get his name on the list sooner if flights resume.

To a question regarding the high court’s decision on payment of school fee in the absence of classes, the CM said the state government was in the process of filing a review petition in the high court.

Meanwhile, in a major initiative for general ex-servicemen, Amarinder announced the number of attempts in PCS examination to six instead of four. While the SC candidates among the general category will continue to get unlimited chances, candidate from the BC category of ex-servicemen can take the exam nine times.