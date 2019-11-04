Will make Hadapsar a tanker-free constituency, says MLA Chetan Tupe  

cities

Pune The newly elected member of Hadaspar state assembly constituency is Chetan Vitthal Tupe of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He received 92,326 votes and defeated Yogesh Tilekar of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who was the sitting MLA from the constituency, by a margin of 2,820 votes. Vasant More of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) received the third highest number with 34,809 votes.

What is the first issue you will take up from the manifesto?

I will be focusing on addressing traffic congestion on Katraj-Kondwa road, Ghorpadi, Sasanenagar, Lullanagar and Solapur road areas. There is a need to construct an underpass near the Sasanenagar railway gate as traffic jam at this spot is a regular affair. We will be holding meetings with residents and earn their trust before chalking out a plan. Alignment of the highway at Katraj chowk needs to be changed and construction of a flyover will address the traffic congestion issue. Lullanagar has a flyover bridge, but there are still some issues that needs to be resolved. Similarly, steps will be taken to solve traffic congestion on Magarpatta City road at Seasons Mall and Amanora Mall. For the Katraj-Kondwa road, the administration will work with the Pune traffic police department to stop heavy vehicle movement till 10 pm. While the road extension on this stretch is done wrongly, discussion with residents will be carried out for land acquisition process.

What are the other issues on your priority list?

Water supply is a major problem that Hadapsar residents are facing for years. There are many localities in our constituency where residents receive low pressure water supply, forcing many people living in most parts to rely on water tankers. I will be taking steps to address this issue.

In other parts of Pune city, residents get 135 litres of water per day, unlike in Hadapsar area where the water supply is poor. We will work out a plan to provide 135 litres of water per day to residents living in areas spread from Katraj to Manjri. We will not tolerate water supply that is less as compared to other parts of the city. We are planning to construct 22 water tanks in our constituency, besides working on laying high capacity water pipelines. We will make Hadapsar a “tanker-free” constituency in the next five years.

What are your plans about extension of Pune metro project till Hadapsar?

There is a need to make changes in the current metro plan and its double storey project. There is a need to make changes in the metro route for residents from Swargate to reach Kothrud and Karve road. A double storey metro is planned at Nal Stop chowk and it should be replicated at Solapur road to address traffic congestion issue. The first floor can be used for vehicles and second for metro service.