Will Pune district retain four slots in new cabinet?

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:53 IST

PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) tally in the state assembly elections and Shiv Sena’s failure to open an account has brought down alliance’s overall number in Pune district, a scenario likely to have an impact on Pune’s representation in the new cabinet if BJP-Sena forms the government.

As per the state assembly poll outcome, BJP has a total of nine members of legislative assembly (MLAs) with six from the city alone while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have ten and two representatives respectively.

Among the probables from the city to get berths in the cabinet are BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil and third-time MLA Madhuri Misal while from Chinchwad Laxman Jagtap is eyeing for a cabinet berth. Party’s Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge is also in the race, said his supporters.

In the outgoing government, two legislators from Pune city – Girish Bapat and Dilip Kamble - and two from rural parts of the district – Vijay Shivtare and Sanjay Begde - managed to secure berths in the ministry. While Bapat was a cabinet minister, the other three were ministers of state rank. Both Shivtare and Begde lost the election this time, while Bapat moved as an MP and Kamble did not contest the election.

However, BJP’s reduced strength and Sena’s zero representation may bring down Pune’s share in the cabinet, said a key BJP leader from the city.

“It is for the party leadership and the chief minister to take a call on who will get a berth in the cabinet,” said the leader, requesting anonymity.

In the outgoing assembly, BJP had 12 MLAs while Sena three from Pune district. The NCP tally is three and Congress one. Both Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha have one MLA each. This time, BJP’s tally has come down to nine while NCP bagged 10 seats from the district. Congress party managed to win two while Sena scored zero.

Despite a solid base in Pune district, Sena’s performance has been poor as the party lost seats it represented previously.

Party wise breakup of Pune district’s 21 seats

BJP: Kasba peth, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasla, Pune Cantonment, Parvati, Chinchwad, Bhosari and Daund

NCP: Hadapsar, Pimpri, Wadgaon Sheri, Ambegaon, Junnar, Khed-Alandi, Baramati, Indapur, Maval and Shirur

Congress: Bhor and Purandar

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 18:53 IST