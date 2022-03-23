Home / Cities / 'Will quit politics if...': Kejriwal's ultimatum over delay in MCD polls
cities

'Will quit politics if...': Kejriwal's ultimatum over delay in MCD polls

He further questioned if elections can be postponed citing the merging of the three municipal corporations of Delhi.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 04:49 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Aam Aadmi Party will 'quit politics' if civic body elections are held on time and if the Bharatiya Janata Party wins the polls. His statement comes amid a row over postponement of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections after the union cabinet gave its nod to The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 - a bill that proposes to merge three municipal corporations in Delhi. The AAP convenor dared the BJP to conduct the polls on time, saying it would otherwise amount to 'muzzling people's voices'.

"If the BJP postpones elections due to fear of losing power in minuscule MCD, then it amounts to muzzle people's voices. I challenge the BJP to conduct the MCD polls on time. We (AAP) will quit politics if the MCD polls are held timely and the BJP wins the elections," news agency ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying while speaking to media persons outside the Delhi Assembly.

"The manner in which the BJP government at the centre is pressurising state election commission to postpone the MCD elections is an affront to martyrs and democracy. They are bringing an amendment to delay the polls for months. We all know that the BJP will be wiped out in the MCD elections," Kejriwal added.

He further questioned if elections can be postponed citing the merging of the three municipal corporations of Delhi. "Tomorrow if the BJP senses that the party can lose Gujarat, will they merge Gujarat and Maharashtra to avert polls? Can Lok Sabha elections be postponed by making such an excuse?" he asked.

Also read | Cabinet clears move to unify Delhi’s MCDs

The bill to merge the three civic bodies is likely to come before Parliament in the ongoing budget session.

Erstwhile, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into three municipal corporations, including South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), in 2011, as per Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, 1911 (Delhi Act, 12 Of 2011).

Earlier State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava said the centre had deferred the announcement of polling dates for the MCD election after it raised a few issues that are yet to be legally examined by the Election Commission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news arvind kejriwal mcd + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out