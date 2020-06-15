e-paper
Home / Cities / Will work to make people self-reliant, says Khattar during BJP’s virtual rally

Will work to make people self-reliant, says Khattar during BJP’s virtual rally

cities Updated: Jun 15, 2020 00:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressing a virtual rally at Aggarwal Bhawan in Panchkula on Sunday.(SANT ARORA/HT)
         

To celebrate the completion of one year of Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s second term at the Centre, the saffron party streamed a virtual rally from Aggarwal Bhawan in Panchkula on Sunday.

During the rally, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP chief Subhash Barala, minister of agriculture and farmers welfare and minister of rural development Narender Tomar and national general secretary of the BJP, Anil Jain, addressed the residents.

During his address, Manohar Lal Khattar said that with the assistance of the central government, the state government will work towards making people self-reliant. While the industry will be given a push, important decision will also be taken on e-governance so that more employment can be generated for youth.

He said that the these are challenging times and the state government will try its best to strengthen every sector.

Union minister Narender Tomar and others listed out the work done by the Modi government for the general public in the last one year.

Later, the CM said that virtual rallies should be adopted more as during the pandemic, this is a best way to maintain precautionary measures like social distancing. The links for various social networking sites were released in advance.

