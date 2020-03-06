e-paper
Wind, rain damage crops in Punjab, Haryana

Farmers want Punjab govt to order revenue survey to assess loss to wheat crop, which is due for harvest next month; mustard crop faces brunt in Haryana

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 10:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH: High-velocity wind and rain damaged standing crops in parts of Punjab and Haryana in the past 24 hours, officials said here on Friday.

Many parts of both the states have been lashed by high-velocity winds since Thursday.

“Our wheat crop, normally harvested in mid-April, has been flattened by rain and strong winds. With the weather office predicting more rain in the coming days, the extent of damage could be huge,” said Sarabjit Singh, a farmer near Kharar town in Punjab, 30 km from here.

The government should immediately order a special ‘girdawri’ (revenue survey to assess losses) and extend compensation to farmers for their crop losses, said Gurpreet Singh, a farmer in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Punjab is expecting arrival of 180 lakh tonnes of wheat in agricultural markets this season. Of this, the government agencies are likely to procure 130 lakh tonnes.

“The chief minister has already ordered girdawri after the recent rains. The fresh damage to the crop will also be covered,” a Haryana government official said here.

Reports of damage to crops have been received from Hisar, Bhiwani, Kaithal, and Karnal besides other districts.

Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Samiti secretary Balbir Singh said that there are reports of damage to more than 80% of the mustard crop in some places in Haryana.

He demanded a compensation of ₹50,000 per acre to the affected farmers.

RAIN TILL SUNDAY

Meteorological department officials said that rain and strong winds could affect the region till Sunday.

Following rain, the maximum and minimum temperatures dipped at most places by two to four degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh and its surrounding areas have been lashed by moderate rain accompanied by strong wind in the past 12 hours.

