Winter here, but not sweaters for primary schoolkids

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:57 IST

Ghaziabad: The winter is here, but sweaters for students of government primary schools in Ghaziabad are yet to arrive. These woollen garments are provided free of cost by the UP government every year. The officials said the state officials have revised the timeline of sweater distribution— it was earlier October 31 but is now November 30.

According to district officials, the district has 455 primary schools that have classes 1 to 8. About 93,000 students study in these schools. Officials said until now, they have procured about 30,000 sweaters for distribution and the remaining sweaters are expected to arrive by November 25. Till then, the children will have to brave the morning chill.

“The earlier timeline for distributing sweaters was October 31, but that was revised to November 30 by the state administration. So we are taking up measures accordingly. The entire lot of the sweaters will be received latest by November 25 and we will surely distribute them to children by November 30. The winter season has already set in but our schools currently start at 9am,” Rajesh Srivas, district basic education officer, said.

The state government distributes free-of-cost sweaters, shoes, socks, bags, books and uniforms to all students of basic education schools across the state.

“The procurement for bags, shoes and socks and books is taken up in a centralised manner. The uniforms are distributed through the school management committee (SMC) and funds are provided for the same by the government. The distribution of sweaters till last year was also done through the SMC but this year, it is being done at the district level. We have floated tenders and two organisations are supplying us the sweaters,” Srivas said.

In 2017, the deadline for sweater distribution was December 23 as opposed the deadline of November the year prior to that. Officials said tenders were delayed then as the election code of conduct was in force and the distribution extended till January 2018.

“This time, there will be no delay and 100% procurement will be done by November 25. The distribution will be done at any cost by November 30,” Srivas said.