Wipe out Chautalas from political map of Haryana: Modi to voters

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:47 IST

On the last day of campaigning for the Haryana polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a clarion call to voters to wipe out the decades-old electoral influence of the Chautala clan.

Addressing a rally at Mallekan, part of the politically significant Ellenabad assembly segment, Modi said like the Congress, the Chautala clan was also indulged in promoting corrupt practices during its tenure.

Without naming anybody from the family, Modi asked for support to defeat the Chautalas in their stronghold of Bagri belt.

“Their kunba (clan) is fighting with each other for distribution of property amassed from corrupt practices. Now, it’s the time to give them a break. Unko kaho jitna maal ikktha kiya hai, usko baant lo. Ab aur nahi karne denge,” he said.

The BJP has fielded Pawan Beniwal for the second consecutive time against Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala from the Ellenebad, which is among the five assembly constituencies of Sirsa, the home district of the Chautalas.

After a split in the party, the INLD is battling for political survival and the party candidates are facing a tough contest in their stronghold. Both the INLD and its breakaway faction the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) are seeking votes in the name of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal.

Modi said the clan is using legacy for their ancestor for their political survival but widespread corruption in their political regimes cannot be overlooked. “They (Chautalas) are contesting the election on the basis of their legacy, but they have nothing to offer to people today. Whereas the BJP has a vision for inclusive development,” he said.

“In Haryana, the BJP has implemented transparent governance where ‘parchi’ (referral for jobs and transfers) and ‘kharchi’ (bribes) has been eliminated,” said Modi.

“Unlike the previous regimes, the BJP focused on the development projects in the constituencies where we did not have any elected representative. We do not follow political discrimination and Haryana is an example of inclusive development and growth,” he said.

