e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / With 18 new cases, Haryana’s coronavirus count jumps to 329

With 18 new cases, Haryana’s coronavirus count jumps to 329

Nine vegetable vendors, pharmacist’s wife test positive in Bahadurgarh town

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh/Rohtak: With 18 new cases, 11 from Jhajjar, four from Faridabad and three from Gurugram, the Covid-19 count jumped to 329 in Haryana on Thursday.

Eleven people, including nine vegetable sellers who frequented the vegetable market in Bahadurgarh besides Delhi’s Azadpur mandi, and the wife of a pharmacist, who was found to be Covid-19 positive three days ago, have tested positive for coronavirus in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh town.

Jhajjar civil surgeon Dr Randeep Punia said that the health department teams had collected samples of the Bahadurgarh vegetable sellers. All nine vendors and the wife of the pharmacist have been sent to the isolation ward at PostGraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak.

The four new positive cases from Faridabad include a person with a Tablighi Jamaat link, the wife and son of an already infected person, who was associated with a private hospital, and a woman worker associated with a social organisation in Delhi.

In Gurugram, among the three new positive cases, two are said to be employees of a private hospital.

top news
In waiting, Sena hopes ‘message from Delhi’ reaches Maharashtra Raj Bhavan
In waiting, Sena hopes ‘message from Delhi’ reaches Maharashtra Raj Bhavan
India’s recovery rate climbs to 25.19%, a steady increase from fortnight ago
India’s recovery rate climbs to 25.19%, a steady increase from fortnight ago
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Rishi Kapoor funeral: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan attend
Rishi Kapoor funeral: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan attend
Chinese cities clogged with traffic but not many are complaining. Here’s why
Chinese cities clogged with traffic but not many are complaining. Here’s why
‘WHO a pipe organ for China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘WHO a pipe organ for China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRIP Rishi KapoorIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities