With 29 fresh cases, Haryana Covid-19 count rises to 1,213

No case in Nuh, Ambala and Yamunanagar; 37 more patients discharged

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 20:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Twenty-nine more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Haryana on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,213.

Of the fresh infections, 13 were reported from Gurugram, four from Sonepat, three cases each came from Kurukshetra and Jind, two from Faridabad, while one case each was reported from Karnal, Fatehabad, Hisar and Charkhi Dadri.

Senior doctors said the new cases in Gurugram and Fariabad were contacts of already infected persons having a travel history to Delhi.

4 TEST POSITIVE IN SONEPAT

A construction contractor is among four persons who have tested positive for the virus in Sonepat. Deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said a construction contractor along with two men and a 38-year old woman are the new cases in the district. The contacts of an infected man, who died of cancer in Jind, had tested positive on Monday. Health officials said the woman, a resident of Danoda village in Jind ,was found infected with the virus.

THREE CASES IN KURUKSHETRA, ONE IN KARNAL

Three people, including a 45-year-old woman tested positive in Kurukshetra, taking the number of active patients to 15 in the district. Dr Sukhbir Singh, chief medical officer said the infected woman had returned from Jahangiri in Delhi on May 23.

In Karnal, a 32-year-old man with travel history to Delhi tested positive on Monday, taking the number of active patients to 16 in the district. Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the man belongs to Nirmal Vihar area which has been sealed and samples of people in his contact were sent for testing.

THREE PEOPLE INFECTED IN HISAR, ONE IN FATEHABAD

A 24-year-old married woman, who recently returned from Mumbai, tested positive in Fatehabad and three fresh cases were reported from Hisar. Chief medical officer Dr Yogesh Sharma said a man and his sister who returned from Mumbai recently are among the new cases in Uklana. A 30-year-old man from Hisar who returned from Gurugram two days ago has also tested positive. Official bulletin, however, mentioned only one case in Hisar.

NO CASE IN NUH, AMBALA, Y’NGR

According to the health department bulletin, Nuh, Ambala and Yamunanagar districts have no cases now while Panchkula and Sirsa have one active case each. All cases in Nuh, Ambala and Yamunanagar were discharged a few days ago.

37 MORE PATIENTS DISCHARGED

With 37 more patients getting discharged, the total number of cured patients in the state swelled to 802 and the recovery rate is now 66.12%.

