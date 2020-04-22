e-paper
With 54% wheat lifting, Sangrur ranks first on Punjab mandi board’s chart

As per a report released by the board on April 21, Sangrur has lifted 1,31,640 metric tonne (MT) wheat from the grain markets of the district so far

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 17:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Sangrur has more than 10% share in Punjab’s total wheat production.
Sangrur district has secured the top rank on the Punjab mandi board’s chart by lifting 54% of the wheat grains that arrived in the market, deputy commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori said on Thursday.

He said that as per the report released by the board on April 21, Sangrur has emerged the leader by lifting 1,31,640 metric tonne (MT) wheat from the grain markets of the district. He added that 2,43,778 MT grains has already been procured in the district by various agencies till April 21 and to ensure adequate space for new arrival, the lifting process has been expedited.

Wheat lifting going on at the Sangrur grain market.
The DC said Sangrur has contributes more than 10% to the total wheat production of Punjab and adequate arrangements have been made to ensure hassle-free procurement in the district amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

He added that proper social distancing is being ensured and arrangements have been made for farmers and officials of procurement agencies to wash and sanitise their hands from time to time.

The DC said that passes have been issued to commission agents for ensuring smooth arrival of wheat crop but there are reports from several grain markets that the farmers are flouting the quantity norms laid by the administration.

