With no new Covid-19 case in 3 days, Mohali hopes to get back on track

With no new Covid-19 case in 3 days, Mohali hopes to get back on track

10 patients likely to be discharged in a week, first Dera Bassi hotspot patient shifted from ICU to general ward

cities Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:31 IST
Hillary Victor, Mohali
Two men sitting outside a shuttered shop in Kumbra village amid a curfew in Mohali on Friday. Though Mohali district has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the tricity area and Punjab state, no new case has been reported in the last three days.
In some good news for Mohali, no new case of Covid-19 has been reported in the district in the last three days.

At 56, Mohali district has the highest number of cases in the state, but the administration is now hoping that in the coming week, around 10 patients will be discharged.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon of Mohali, said, “We have started the process of discharging patients, and in a week’s time we will be discharging around 10 patients from Gian Sagar hospital in Banur. If two consecutive samples return negative, we will discharge the patient. The good news is all patients are responding well to the treatment.”

Of the 56 cases in the district, 38 are from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi. While six patients have been discharged so far, two have died. Over 800 people have been tested so far.

RAPID TESTING BEARING FRUIT: DC

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “Rapid testing kits launched two days back are helpful as we have screened 400 persons in Jawaharpur village and Kharar. We were doubtful of two persons, but their reports came negative.”

The rapid testing kits use a single finger prick to take blood samples and give the result in 15 minutes. The method will be used for those with symptoms for more than seven days at various government health centres. Samples of those found positive will be sent for further testing.

The first patient from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi, panch Malkit Singh, who was admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), has been shifted from the ICU to the general ward.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the panch said the doctors had taken a sample on Friday and if the report is negative, a second sample will be taken after 24 hours, following which he is hopeful to be discharged on Saturday.

