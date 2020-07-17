With Rakhi round the corner, Ludhiana’s post office is back in vogue

cities

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:22 IST

With Raksha Bandhan a mere two weeks away, numerous residents are availing the postal services to send rakhis to relatives abroad or in different parts of India. Though the number of Covid-19 cases are relentlessly rising across the district, a large number of people could be seen pouring into the Ludhiana head post office situated at Ferozepur Road.

The post office receives an average 44,000 articles daily, of which 18,000 are rakhis these days, say officials. Last month, the head post office received 7,000 ordinary mails, 6,500 registered articles and 12,000 speed post orders. With the festival a fortnight away, the post office received 10,000 ordinary mails, 11,000 registered articles and 23,000 speed post requests.

Ludhiana post office senior superintendent Amanpreet Singh said, “Ordinarily, we receive 25,000 mails a day. Ahead of rakhi, the volume always increases. However, this time, perhaps due to the growing number of Covid-19 cases, people are avoiding travel and sending rakhi via post.”

‘SECURITY MEASURES IN PLACE’

We have taken all precautionary measures and boxes have made to ensure people maintain social distancing . At every counter, a board instructing people to wear marks and maintain social distancing have been propped up, said Amanpreet.

“All the articles received are properly sanitised and sorted at the National Sorting Hub office based at the Ludhiana railway station. The hub receives mail from 11 districts,” he said.

Ask him if the rakhis will reach on time amid the pandemic, he says, “All the mails will be delivered at the same time as earlier and in the states where few areas have been declared hot spots, there the articles will reach but may take more days then usual,” he said.

Ankita Khosla, a resident of Ghumar Mandi, said, “I have sent the rakhis to Canada and Delhi through speed post. I want to visit my parents, but due to spike in number of Covid-19 cases, I decided to stay at home. The coronavirus pandemic has affected all services and I hope my brothers will receive the letter before rakhi.”