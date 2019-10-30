Woman, 3 men arrested in PCMC for contract-hit on abusive husband

cities

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:42 IST

A woman and three men have been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for killing the woman’s husband.

The victim, identified as Yeshu Murgan Das, 45, a resident of Chavhan chawl in Gurudevnagar, Akurdi, was found dead in his house in Akurdi on Tuesday. He had wounds on his neck and left hand.

The four people arrested by the police have been identified as Nasruddin Shaikh, 19; Lakhan Sahdev Kapre, 21, residents of Nigdi; Bhaurao Ram Arey, 24, resident of Talwade; and the victim’s wife, Ursula Yeshu Das, 39, a resident of Ambedkarnagar, Dehuroad, Pune.

While the body has been taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital for the postmortem, the wife herself lodged a complaint in the matter.

According to Sunil Tonpe, senior police inspector, Nigdi police station, the victim was allegedly a habitual drinker and would abuse his wife.

However, the police later deduced that the wife was the one who had asked the two men to kill her husband, according to police inspector (crime) Rajendra Nikalje, Nigdi police station.

The woman worked as a school bus help for a local private school, while co-accused Arey was the driver on that bus. Das worked as a labourer and has a history of small-time thefts, according to the police. While the woman has worked on the job for the past three years, Arey left the job and took up public transport bus driving, according to the police.

“She told us that her husband used to suspect that she was having an affair with the bus driver and would often get drunk and beat her up. They were living separately and he allegedly threatened to kill one of their two children a 14-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. with the help of the bus driver she decided to pay Rs 1,30,000 and have him killed instead,” said senior PI Tonpe.

Arey put Ursula in touch with the other two men. “She paid Rs 9,500 as advance. She planned on selling the room she lived in, in order to pay the remaining amount,” said senior PI Tonpe.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Nigdi police station in the matter. Relevant sections were added to the case later.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 20:42 IST