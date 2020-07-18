e-paper
Home / Cities / Woman alleges report mix-up, KDMC says she tested positive

Woman alleges report mix-up, KDMC says she tested positive

cities Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:13 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A 27-year-old Kalyan resident has alleged that the civic body took her along with her two children to a quarantine centre, only to release them the next day citing mix-up with her Covid-19 test report. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), however, denied the claims of mix-up and said she had tested positive according to the test report.

Akshata Patil, a resident of Ambivli, Kalyan (West), is now worried that she and her children might have contracted the virus while at the quarantine facility.

“Last month, my husband had fever and got tested for Covid-19 on June 13. His report came positive on June 17, following which he was taken to Tata Amantra quarantine centre. A day later, I decided to test myself and went to Bai Rukminibai Hospital. The hospital had said I would get the report by June 21, so I sent my children to my uncle’s place to keep them safe. Eight days after the test, I received a call from the primary health centre of KDMC saying my report was negative.”

“However, on July 9, I got a call from the primary health care centre saying my test report was positive. They also said they were sending ambulance to take me to the quarantine centre. When I told them I had tested negative according to the civic body, they didn’t pay any heed,” Patil said.

Patil and her two children, six-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son, were then taken to a quarantine centre in an ambulance, which was also carrying three other positive patients, she claimed. She also said they had to wait for four hours before beds were arranged for them.

The next day she was asked to get her children tested at the centre. However, later she got another call from KDMC saying that her report was negative and that there was a mistake from the civic body’s part, she claimed. The three were then discharged.

However, KDMC epidemic officer Pratibha Panpatil said, “The woman’s name was in the daily list that we receive from the Indian Council of Medical Research, so she was positive as per the report. She got tested in a private laboratory set up at the civic hospital, so they might have delayed updating her report online. The woman was sent home after the concerned medical officer came to know she was tested 21 days ago and that she did not have any symptoms. The claim that she was informed her report was negative is false.”

