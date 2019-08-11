Woman battling for life after husband slits her throat, accused arrested

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:25 IST

A 22-year-old woman was critically injured when her husband slit her throat on a roadside in Ashiana area of Lucknow on Sunday afternoon, said police. The accused was nabbed from the scene of crime by locals and handed over to the police.

Later, the man was sent to jail and an FIR of attempt to murder (section 307 of Indian Penal Code) was registered in the matter, said police.

District police spokesperson Ashish Tewari said, “The victim was identified as Anita, a domestic help who used to cook in several houses. The incident occurred when she was returning from her work place in Rail Vihar Colony of Ashiana. He husband, Sahajram, with whom she reportedly had strained relations and had separated from, intercepted her and attacked her after a brief confrontation.”

He said the woman’s family members had alleged that the accused often beat her up. “She had been living away from her husband for the past few months. She was staying with her parents,” said Tewari.

Police said Sahajram, who was carrying a kitchen knife, slit the woman’s throat in full public view.

“Some passers-by came to her rescue and nabbed the accused. They later handed him over to the police and rushed the woman to the Lok Bandhu hospital. From there, she was taken to the trauma centre of the King George’s Medical University,” said Tewari, adding that the doctors there stated her condition to be critical and were closely monitoring her progress.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 21:25 IST