Woman befriends man on FB, gets duped of Rs4.9L

PUNE A 34-year-old woman was cheated to the tune of Rs 4.9 lakh by an unidentified person whom she had met on social media site ‘Facebook’. The incident took place between March and May this year.

A case was lodged by the woman against an unidentified person at Khadak police station on Thursday.

As per information shared by the Khadak police, the victim is a divorcee and runs a beauty parlour in Khadak. She had received an online friend request from a man who pretended to be a resident of London. The accused told the woman that he works as a captain for a shipping company.

After a few days, the fraudster expressed his interest in marrying the victim. The fraudster then told the victim that she will be receiving gifts including diamond jewellery, clothes and bags from London. After a few days, the woman received a call from an unidentified person who told the victim that if she wants to claim the gift items she will have to clear custom dues. The victim was then asked to deposit money in different bank accounts. The victim did as instructed by the fraudster and deposited Rs 4.9 lakh in different bank accounts. After depositing the money the victim could communicate with the fraudster after which she lodged a police case.

Police inspector Uttam Chakre of Khadak police station is investigating the case.

