Woman caught with heroin, says husband dragged her into trade

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 00:43 IST

The special task force’s (STF’s) Ludhiana unit has arrested a woman for drug smuggling and recovered 70gm heroin from her possession.

She was operating with her husband, who is yet to be caught.

The woman, identified as Poonam Virk, 22, of Bhamiyan Khurd, said her husband, Sukhchain Singh, whom she had married six months ago, pushed her into drug trade.

STF Ludhiana in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said the woman was nabbed from Bhamiyan Khurd following a tip-off on Wednesday.

“She was going towards Jamalpur side to deliver the contraband, which was recovered from her hand bag. Her husband, meanwhile, managed to escape,” he added.

The woman told the STF that her husband used to procure the drugs, while she helped him in delivering the same. Poonam claimed that she was active in the business for the past one year.

The STF in-charge said Sukhchain was already facing trial in a case of drug peddling, but the woman did not have any criminal record.

An FIR under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Jamalpur police station. A hunt is on to nab Sukchain Singh, the STF said.

Poonam, meanwhile, on Thursday was produced in a court, which remanded her to two-day STF custody.

