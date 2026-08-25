Navy set to commission Diving Support Vessel 'Nipun', second of its type, on August 31

'Nipun', the Indian Navy's second Diving Support Vessel (DSV) equipped with modern diving systems and underwater intervention capabilities, is set to be commissioned on August 31, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. The Navy is set to commission 'Nipun', the second DSV of the Nistar-class, on August 31 at Naval Dockyard (X/ANI)

The commissioning of the ship will further strengthen the Navy's ability to undertake specialised diving and underwater missions across India's maritime areas of interest.

The vessel was delivered to the Indian Navy on July 30 following completion of an extensive programme of outfitting and trials. It is a purpose-built platform designed to support a wide spectrum of diving and underwater operations, the ministry said in a statement.

The Navy is set to commission 'Nipun', the second DSV of the Nistar-class, on August 31 at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, it said.

"The induction of the specialised vessel will mark an important addition to the Navy's deep-sea diving and underwater support capabilities and herald the beginning of a new chapter in the ship's journey from construction to operational service," the ministry said.

Indigenously designed and constructed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam, 'Nipun' represents a significant milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence shipbuilding.

The ship is equipped with modern diving systems and underwater intervention capabilities, enabling sustained support to divers operating in demanding conditions at sea. It will also augment the Indian Navy's capability to support submarine rescue operations, it said.

The ship incorporates modern systems for navigation, platform management and precise station keeping, complemented by specialised facilities for diving, underwater intervention and medical support. These capabilities enable 'Nipun' to function as an integrated platform for complex operations beneath the surface, the ministry said.

The induction of this indigenously built platform also reflects the growing capability of the country's shipbuilding ecosystem to deliver technologically advanced and specialised vessels in support of the Navy's operational requirements, it added.