Woman commits suicide; stepmother and stepbrother booked for abetment

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:31 IST

Gurugram: A week after a 26-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Sector 23A, the police on Saturday booked her stepmother and her minor stepbrother for abetment and for allegedly harassing and assaulting her. The police said the victim’s biological brother, a complainant in the case, had alleged that the victim had written on her body that she was leaving behind a suicide note in her room. However, the police said that the alleged note could not be recovered from the spot.

According to the police, the victim, who was pursuing a post-graduate degree through distance learning, was found hanging at her house on May 2 around 10.45am. No suicide note was recovered at the time of the incident and the police had initiated inquest proceedings. The victim’s brother and her father, who is a police official with the government railway police, had gone for work at the time of the incident.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the victim’s brother filed a police complaint on Saturday, alleging that his stepmother and his stepbrother had been harassing his sister for several years.

In the complaint, the victim’s brother alleged that she was assaulted and harassed, which provoked her to commit suicide. “Our stepmother often reprimanded my sister, imposed restrictions on her and made her feel inferior. My sister had been upset for the past few months due to frequent altercations with my stepbrother and stepmother. She had confided to a relative that she was extremely upset. A night prior to her death, my stepmother had scolded her after an argument,” the victim’s brother stated in the complaint.

He also alleged that his sister had written on her hand that she was leaving behind a suicide note in her closet. “I suspect that my stepmother and stepbrother have hidden the suicide note since they were the first to discover her dead body,” he alleged.

The police said they were verifying the allegations mentioned in the complaint.

Rajender Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Palam Vihar police station, said, “The suicide note is yet to be recovered. We are verifying the allegations and have initiated the probe. No arrests have been made so far,” said SHO.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Palam Vihar police station, said the police.