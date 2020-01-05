Woman contracts HIV, files complaint against husband

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:46 IST

A 26-year-old Kamothe-based woman has lodged a case against her husband and four in-laws on January 3, 2020, after she tested HIV positive which she allegedly contracted from her husband. The woman, who got married to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee, alleged her husband’s family hid his medical history at the time of marriage.

The complainant and the accused got engaged in early 2017 and got married in May that year.

“After our engagement, I realised he often fell sick. When I asked him, he said it was due to work stress. After our marriage, I noticed his family asking him if he took medicines on time. Whenever I inquired about it, my in-laws would change the topic and ask me to mind my own business,” the woman said.

As his health deteriorated, he was admitted in a hospital. But when she tried to talk to doctors, her in-laws allegedly assaulted her. However, after being discharged, the accused confessed to being HIV positive.

“The woman fell sick towards the end of 2017 and was admitted to a hospital but her in-laws told her it was a case of fever. Fearing there is more to it, she got a blood test and learnt she has contracted HIV virus,” said a police officer.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment and has lodged a complaint.