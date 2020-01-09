e-paper
Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Woman crossing railway tracks run over by train

Jan 09, 2020 00:29 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
A 28-year-old woman died after being hit by a local train at Kalyan railway station on Wednesday morning. The deceased, Antudevi Dubey, was a resident of Sanglewadi in Kalyan (West) and worked as a teacher in one of the colleges in Kalyan. She was crossing the railway track from the west side of the station when she was hit by a train.

“The incident took place at around 9:45 am. The victim was taken to the Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan, where she was declared dead on arrival,” said Valmik Shardul, senior police inspector,Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP). An accidental death report was filed by the GRP.

“She was working as a teacher and was also appearing for Bachelor of Education exam at Saket College. She was going for her examination when she met with the accident. We learned that she was speaking on her mobile phone when the incident took place,” said one of Dubey’s relatives.

