Woman, daughter held for killing NRI husband to usurp property in SBS Nagar

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:43 IST

SBS Nagar Two days after the family of a 60-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Balbir Singh, at Khatkar Kalan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar lodged a police complaint that burglars broke into their house, took two gold biscuits, Rs 45,000 and also killed Balbir, police have arrested Balbir’s wife and daughter for his murder.

The theft report was found to concocted to ensure they were never suspected, police have claimed, adding that six people hatched the entire murder conspiracy to grab the Lebanon-based man’s property. The arrested accused are Amarjit Singh, wife of Balbir, and his daughter Amandeep Kaur. The other accused, all from Hoshiarpur district, are Jaswinder Kaur, Ashok Kumar, Shiva and Sadam Hussain. Ashok and his aides killed Balbir on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and also created a theft scene at the house.

A police spokesperson said Balbir had been settled in Lebanon for 23 years, with wife and daughter staying back; both, however, had run up a loan of ₹15 lakh that had used to fund a lavish lifestyle. The murder was planned to return the loans, police claim.

During questioning, Amarjit confessed to have already sold two gold biscuits of 5gram each that belonged to Balbir. She also wanted to get ₹12-13 lakh in her husband’s account. Police cracked the murder after it sensed something amiss in Amarjit’s behaviour after the incident. It questioned her, following which she cracked under the police pressure and blurted out the truth, confessing to her involvement in the murder of her husband. The accused have been booked under section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the IPC at the Banga police station in SBS Nagar.