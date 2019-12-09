Woman dies in celebratory firing

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 16:25 IST

A 30 year-old woman died in celebratory firing during a marriage function in Sisauli town, under the limits of Bhaurakalan police station of Muzaffarnagar district, on Sunday night, said police. They said the main accused, who fired the shot, had been nabbed while efforts were on to arrest the others who reportedly encouraged him to do so.

Police said the body of the victim, identified as a local woman Poonam, had been sent for post-mortem examination.

Superintendent of police (rural) Nepal Singh said, “The main accused, 22-year-old Shubham, is a local. He is already behind bars. We have also started a manhunt to arrest the others involved in the incident.”

He said both the accused and the victim were not related to either the groom or the bride and were simply there to watch the ‘jaimaal’ (garlanding) ceremony.

According to station house officer, Virendra Kasana, some people tried to “settle the issue” but police intervened to check that. “An FIR was registered in the case,” he said.

“The incident occurred during the marriage of Sisauli resident Beeram Singh’s daughter. The ‘baraat’ (marriage procession) had come from Salhakheri village of Titawai area in Muzaffarnagar. During ‘jaimaal’, Shubham fired from a countrymade pistol and the bullet pierced the head of the victim who was watching the ceremony along with other women. She was rushed to a hospital in Shamli district where doctors declared her brought dead,” said the SP.

Shubham’s family told the cops that he had cleared the police recruitment examination.