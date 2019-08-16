Woman ends life by hanging, family alleges murder

cities

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 21:27 IST

The family of a 36-year-old woman, who allegedly hanged herself from a tree on the campus of a reputed private school on Thursday, protested outside the school in Sector 30 on Friday evening.

The suicide came to light on Thursday evening after the woman, who worked with the housekeeping department, did not reach home. The family said she had left for work earlier than usual due to Independence Day festivities.

“Her husband called her around 1 pm but she did not answer the call. Normally, she would return in the afternoon but when she did not turn up till evening, her husband contacted the school’s security guards. They found her in the evening, hanging from a neem tree in the school premises,” said the woman’s cousin.

But the family suspects that she may have been murdered. “Everything was okay at home. There was no reason for her to end her life. We are not well-off but there was no financial problem. She was loved by her husband, who is a roadside vendor, and four kids. Suicide is unlikely,” the cousin said.

He said someone hanged her to make it look like a suicide though the family cannot think of anyone with whom she might have had an enmity.

He said the family protested outside the school where she had been working for the past one year. They will file a complaint after her last rites are performed.

“We were informed after her body was found hanging. A forensic and a police team investigated the crime scene,” said Shwetabh Pandey, circle officer 1, Noida.

Pandey said the autopsy report confirmed hanging. “We have CCTV footage from a building in the school. She is seen going in around 12.30 pm and no one else went in. The autopsy report confirmed hanging,” said the CO.

Police said she did have an argument with a supervisor few days ago over leave but it does not seem to be a reason enough for murder.

Police suspect that she hanged herself from the tree by climbing it from the first-floor terrace of the building. A branch had extended to the building.

The school principal was not available for comments despite repeated phone calls and text messages.

Police said so far the family has not filed any complaint.

