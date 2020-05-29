e-paper
Woman found murdered in Thane

Woman found murdered in Thane

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 22:48 IST
A 42-year-old woman from Rabodi in Thane was killed by an unknown person who slashed her throat on Thursday night. The police found the body near Saket road on Friday.

According to the Rabodi police, the deceased identified as Reshma Ansari stayed in the slums at Rabodi.

“The woman’s throat was slit with a sharp object. She has injuries on her neck. We have registered an FIR against unknown person. Her brother had registered a complaint after she went missing on Thursday evening. She told her family that she was going to the market. We are looking for leads,” said R Shirtode, senior inspector at Rabodi police station.

Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
