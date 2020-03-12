Woman from Canada who tested positive in Lko is stable: Docs

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 22:36 IST

LUCKNOW: Condition of the woman doctor, who tested positive for coronavirus in Lucknow after returning from Canada, was stable, said doctors treating her at the KGMU, on Thursday.

Her husband was discharged from the hospital and quarantined at home, after two of his samples tested negative for covid-19. Meanwhile, six suspected patients admitted to various hospitals in Lucknow were also discharged, said officials.

“The couple, during an interaction at the hospital, appeared worried about their two-and-half-year-old child. Fortunately, the husband has been discharged but will remain in quarantine till further assessment. We hope the doctor (woman) will also get well soon as her condition is better now,” said Dr D Himanshu, senior faculty at KGMU who is treating the patients.

The husband and wife gave doctors the contacts of all people they met during their journey. Ten of these people were in Lucknow.

“Samples of all these 10 people tested negative. Now, the elaborate list of the people with whom this couple travelled has been given to the health department for further tracking,” said Dr Himanshu.

“Fourteen other people, who came in contact of the couple including car drivers and shopkeepers, are being tracked,” said Dr Narendra Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

The list will also include secondary contacts (those who met the people with whom the woman had met). Three health department teams are scanning the area she first visited in Lucknow on her arrival and the other places she has been to so far.

On Thursday, 14 samples were examined at the KGMU lab and all tested negative, said KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh. These included samples of three passengers who were taken to the isolation facility at Lok Bandhu Hospital from the airport. The number of isolation beds in Lucknow has increased to 150, with most of them at the Lok Bandhu Hospital.