Woman from Japan duped by hotel manager

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:46 IST

A woman from Kobe, Japan, was allegedly duped by the manager of hotel in Vibhuti Khand, Lucknow, on Monday. She told the police that she had stayed at the hotel for two days. A complaint in the matter was lodged on Tuesday, said cops.

Rajeev Dwivedi, station house officer, Vibhuti Khand police station, said, “The victim, Bhawana Pandey, who lives in Kobe, Japan, has claimed that the manager of her hotel duped her of ₹ 47,000. The matter is being investigated.”

The woman told the police that her friend, Ashok Kumar, resident of Ayodhya, had to transfer some money to her. “Due to some reasons she told the manager, Vijay Kumar, about this and he said that she could ask her friend to transfer the amount to his account after which he would give her the money,” said the SHO.

He said Bhawana agreed to this and asked her friend to deposit the money in Vijay Kumar’s account. “But once the cash was deposited on September 23, Vijay disappeared from the hotel. He allegedly also stole Bhawana’s mobile phone from her room before disappearing,” said the officer.

The victim told the police that she then approached some people she knew in the city for help. One of her acquaintances, Ram Pravesh Kushwaha of Lucknow, said, “She was very worried after the incident because she had to return to Japan the same day. I helped her lodge an FIR and also gave her some cash, so that she could catch her flight back.”

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 21:46 IST