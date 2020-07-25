e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Woman held for illegal sale of remdesivir, tocilizumab

Woman held for illegal sale of remdesivir, tocilizumab

cities Updated: Jul 25, 2020 00:08 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

In the second case of illegal sale of remdesivir and tocilizumab injection in Thane commissionerate, a 50-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar was arrested on Thursday night. The woman was caught selling tocilizumab injection, used for Covid-19 treatment, for ₹60,000 by a team of Ulhasnagar Central police station and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has been booked for cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the arrested accused, Neeta Panjwani, is a housewife and resident of Ulhasnagar. FDA officials received a tip-off and set up a trap. The police sent a dummy customer who struck a deal for tocilizumab injection and nabbed her when she came to deliver it.

An FDA official said, “The printed price for the injection was ₹40,545 but the accused was selling it for ₹60,000. She doesn’t have any doctor’s prescription or medical bill. She has not yet revealed how she got it. We are on the lookout for other accused who sold the injection to this woman. We are yet to reach to main dealer. The accused has also sold remdesivir to some people before this.”

Earlier this week, Thane anti-extortion cell arrested five accused from Naupada, Thane for illegally selling the drugs for ₹25,000 to ₹50,000.

FDA joint commissioner Sunil Bhardwaj said they are carrying out further investigation in both the Thane and Ulhasnagar cases. He said, “We are urging people to not fall for these black marketers. We are requesting everyone to reach to us on 1800222365 to complain if anyone asks for extra money for these injections.”

top news
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets poll ready
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets poll ready
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In