Woman held in jewel robbery claims she’s an actress

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Pune The Pune crime branch, on Sunday, arrested a 25-year-old woman for theft.

She was produced in a local court on Monday.

According to Bachahan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Pune crime branch, the woman was arrested in a case registered at Lashkar police station, under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code.

She was found with the stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 50,000 related to the case, police said.

The accused has been identified as Snehlata Vasant Patil, a resident of Sumangal Apartment in Kothrud.

The police claim that the woman, who says she is an actress, has confessed to the crime. Unit 2 of Pune police crime branch is investigating the case.

