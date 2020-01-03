e-paper
Woman, her lover among six held for killing farmer in Batala village

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Batala
The police claimed to have solved the blind murder of a farmer who was shot dead at Vinjwan village on October 5 night last year.

Batala police on Friday arrested six persons, including wife of the deceased, who along with her lover had hired contract killer to get rid of her husband.

Batala SSP Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman said on October 6, Gurmeet Kaur, resident of Vijwan village , lodged a complaint with Qila Lal Singh police station mentioning that some unidentified persons killed her husband last night.

During investigation, the police found that the deceased wife had illicit relationship with one Charanjeet Singh of the same village. While checking the calls records, the police found that Gurmeet and Charanjeet were in touch and had hired contract killers for ₹4 lakh to eliminate Jaswant Singh.

On December 5, contract killers called Jaswant and when he stepped out, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. As he tried to flee, one of the accused opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.

The police arrested both Gurmeet and Charanjeet, who confessed to their crime and revealed identities of contract killers. On the basis of information, the police arrested Baba Balkar Singh, resident of Vinjwan; Harpal Sing alias Gola, Amritpal Singh alias Gora, Harvinder Singh alias Tammi, all residents of Murgi Mohalla in Batala. One of the accused, Bunty, a resident of Faizpura, is absconding.

SSP said, “We are also checking criminal background of these accused. They might have committed similar crimes in the past,” SSP added.

