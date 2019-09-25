Woman, infant son shot dead in Sonepat

cities

A woman and her infant son were shot dead, while her neighbour was critically injured after a man with criminal history and his two accomplices fired at them near Bhatgaon village in Sonepat on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Meenu, who was in her early 30s, and her 8-month-old son. Renu, who got seriously injured in the attack, is undergoing treatment at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. All three belonged to Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district.

One of the assailants has been identified as Ravinder alias Gholu, a history-sheeter.

Sonepat DSP Ravinder Singh said the three were going to Karnal to meet Meenu’s former live-in partner Sunder Lal, who is lodged in jail there.

“They hired a taxi from Bahadurgarh and when they reached near Bhatgaon village, Gholu, along with his two accomplices, shot at them. In the firing, Meenu and her son were killed while Renu is battling for her life,” he added.

Sonepat Sadar police have registered a murder case against Gholu and his accomplices. Further investigations are on.

Pleading anonymity, a police official said Gholu had attacked the women allegedly because they were in know of him being involved in a crime committed in Delhi and he feared they may share details with somebody. “ Gholu is a history-sheeter and Sunder Lal is lodged in Karnal jail in connection with a loot case. Meenu had divorced her husband and was in a live-in relationship with Sunder Lal before he went to jail,” he added.

