Woman injured after falling from moving local

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 01:00 IST

A 40-year-old woman from Mumbra was injured after falling off from a crowded local on Wednesday.

This is the fourth such accident this month on a similar stretch between Mumbra and Kalwa stations, during morning peak hours.

“The accident was reported at around 8.20am, when Yadav fell down from the moving CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) local. She was immediately shifted to Thane’s civil hospital for medical treatment,” added an official.

“The accident occurred between Mumbra and Kalwa railway stations. The victim Kalavati Sherbahadur Yadav, 40, is a nurse and is a resident of Thakurpada, in Mumbra,” said an official from Thane GRP (government railway police).

According to the GRP official, the victim was unconscious when she was taken to the Civil hospital.

“Yadav has suffered head and leg injuries. Later she was shifted to Sion hospital in Mumbai, for further medical treatment,” said GRP official.

The accidental case has been registered at Thane GRP.