Woman journalist on bicycle escapes phone snatching bid in Noida

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:51 IST

Noida: A 28-year-old woman journalist narrowly escaped a bid by two bike-borne men to snatch her mobile phone, fixed to her bicycle handle, near Sector 14-A on Sunday night.

Police said Anisha Dutta was returning from her office in Delhi to Noida’s Sector 50 when the incident took place around 9.40pm.

Dutta works for a media company in Delhi and lives in Sector 50. She said on Sunday night, she had finished work late and left for home. “I was riding my bicycle and my mobile phone was fixed to the handle with the GPS map on. When I entered Noida through Mayur Vihar Phase-1, I noticed two suspects on a motorcycle following me. The suspects applied brakes and levelled my speed and tried to pounce on my phone,” she said.

Dutta said the snatchers failed to grab her phone in the first attempt. She tried to speed away, to escape the snatchers, when they made another attempt to snatch the phone. “They made two attempts to snatch my phone but failed. I raised the alarm and they fled,” she said.

Dutta said there was no police personnel in the area. “I stopped at some distance and dialled police helpline (100). A PCR van soon reached the spot and launched a search but they could not find the suspects. I then filed an e-FIR,” she said.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said complaints as e-FIR goes to the police headquarters in Lucknow. “The complaints are then directed to the respective police station and the process takes one or two days. We have not received a complaint in this regard yet. We are directing the local police post in-charge to investigate the matter and arrest the suspect,” he said.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 18:51 IST