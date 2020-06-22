Woman jumps off from hospital window in Pune

cities

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 19:55 IST

PUNE: A 36-year-old housewife on Monday morning allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a window of the fifth-floor room of a hospital where her 13-year-old diabetic son was undergoing treatment, according to the police. The deceased left a note saying “no one to be blamed for her act”, said a police official.

The woman had lost her husband to cancer three months ago, according to the information provided to the police by the deceased’s mother. The family, according to police, had recently returned from abroad.

The victim’s 62-year-old mother was with her in the hospital room when the former’s 13-year-old son started complaining of discomfort, according to senior inspector Balkrushna Kadam of Samarth police station.

“When the child complained of physical pain, the woman sent her mother out of the room to seek medical help before taking the extreme step in front of her son. The family is in shock to give more details,” said Kadam.

According to the police, the husband of the deceased, was a businessman and their teenage son, a diabetic, had been in hospital for the past 2-3 days.

The fifth-floor window of the hospital room did not have a safety grill. The incident was recorded at Samarth police station in an accidental death report.