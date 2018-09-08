Woman jumps on track, commits suicide at Chhatarpur metro station

A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a Metro train at Chhatarpur station Saturday, according to police.

The woman, who died on the spot, was yet to be identified, the police said, adding that she was believed to be in her 40s.

The body will be sent for post-mortem once the deceased is identified, the police added.

The incident, which took place at 4 pm, led to delay in operations of some trains on the Yellow Line of the network, Metro officials said.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 21:42 IST