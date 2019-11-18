Woman kills herself over ‘poor financial condition’

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:31 IST

A 35-year-old woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Bajigar Colony of Salem Tabri on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The deceased, identified as Indrawati, is survived by her husband, Pappu Singh, a vegetable vendor, and two children. Her 10-year-old daughter was the first to see her hanging body.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagdev Singh, who is investigating the matter, said the woman was depressed for the past few days due to poor financial condition of the family. “A few months ago, Pappu had borrowed some money but failed to return it,” said the ASI.

“Pappu had returned from a relative’s house on Sunday night and went to buy vegetables from the mandi in wee hours while Indrawati and the children slept. The daughter woke up and saw her mother hanging from the ceiling fan. The girl raised an alarm but nobody heard her as the door was bolted from the inside, following which she climbed on a chair to open the lock and alerted the neighbours,” said Singh.

BODY SENT FOR AUTOPSY

The police said the body has been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy.