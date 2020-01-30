Woman loses ₹1.40 lakh after she orders pizza on food delivery app

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 21:40 IST

Gurugram: Eight cases of online frauds have been registered at three different police stations in the city in the past two days. Most of the cases included frauds related to deduction of money from bank account, e-wallet accounts, and credit cards, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, two such incidents were registered at Sector 40 police station. In the first case, a 28-year-old woman was duped of ₹1.40 lakh after she ordered a pizza on a food delivery mobile application in South City-1, the police said.

According to the police, Geeta, the victim, ordered the pizza on August 28 last year, but it was not delivered at her place. When she contacted the helpline, the suspect told her to fill up a form on the mobile app. Subsequently, the amount was deducted from her bank account in seven transactions without her permission.

In the second incident, a 35-year-old man lost around ₹48,000 after he received a phone call from a man who informed him that his debit card was blocked and asked the details of the card and his bank account, the police said. After giving the details, the amount was deducted from his account. The incident took place in August 2019.

A similar incident was reported at DLF Phase-1 after a man lost ₹81,000 when the amount was deducted from his credit card without his knowledge in Sikanderpur, Sector 26. The police said that the transactions were made at an electronic shop in Greater Noida.

Amit, investigating officer, DLF Phase-1 police station, said, “We have registered the case. The suspects are yet to be identified.”

According to the police, four cases were registered at Sector 56 police station. In the first incident, a 30-year-old woman was duped of ₹1.40 lakh after she allegedly received an email from a private shipping company regarding a job vacancy in Sector 57.

According to the police, the incident took place on April 6, 2018. In the police complaint, the woman alleged that she contacted the number provided in the mail to enquire about the vacancy. “They asked me to deposit ₹45,000 initially for visa processing. Further, I was asked to deposit ₹95,000 in the bank account,” the victim said in the FIR. The woman further alleged that the suspect asked to deposit ₹2.25 lakh but she refused to do so. When the victim called him back to get the updates regarding the job, his phone number was out of service, the police said.

In the second incident, a 37-year-old man was duped of ₹1 lakh after he received a phone call regarding linking his Aadhar card with his phone’s SIM card in Sector 57, the police said. The incident took place on May 8 last year. In his police complaint, he alleged that the suspect asked him to tell the one time password after which two transactions worth ₹15,000 and ₹85,000 were made from his bank account.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man was duped of ₹1.70 lakh while he was trying to buy a secondhand car on an online marketplace in Sushant Lok-3, the police said. According to the police, Dinesh Singh, the victim, saw an advertisement of Hyundai Verna car on the website and contacted the seller. The incident took place in February last year when he transferred the amount to the suspect’s e-wallet. However, the car was not delivered to the victim and the suspect stopped talking to him.

Two other similar incidents were reported at Sector 56 and DLF Phase-1 police stations where two different victims were duped of ₹88,000 and ₹40,000. Both of them were using the online selling and buying marketplace when the suspects targeted them.