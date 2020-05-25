e-paper
Home / Cities / Woman posts videos wearing boyfriend’s cop uniform, duo booked

Woman posts videos wearing boyfriend’s cop uniform, duo booked

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 22:05 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
A woman and her boyfriend, a constable with the Mira Road police, have been booked after the woman posted videos on social media wearing his police uniform and singing. The incident occurred a few days after home minister Anil Deshmukh had warned of action against people misusing social media, and ordered the police to charge cybercriminals.

“The accused Alisha Shaikh and her police constable boyfriend Vijay Bramhane have been booked under section 416 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 149 of the Maharashtra Police Act,1951 and section 6 (unauthorised use of uniform) of the Official Secrets Act, 1923,” said senior inspector Sandip Kadam of Mira Road police station.

In the video, Shaikh is seen singing Bollywood songs while wearing the police uniform. “We have not arrested the two accused yet,” said Kadam.

The Thane Rural superintendent of police (SP) Dr Shivaji Rathod took note of the video and ordered the Mira Road police to take immediate action against the constable and his girlfriend.

