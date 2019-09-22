Woman raped by property dealer on pretext of job

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:53 IST

Gurugram A Sohna-based woman said that she was allegedly raped by a property dealer at a hotel in Sector 40, on the pretext of being offered a job opportunity. The police said that the suspect is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the woman was looking for work and contacted the suspect, whom she had known for more than a decade. He asked her to visit him in the city.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that he picked up the woman from Rajiv Chowk on Friday and took her to a hotel, on the pretext of arranging a job interview for her.

“The woman alleged that he raped her and threatened her to not inform anyone,” said the police official.

The police said that the suspect, a native of Madhya Pradesh, has been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 40 police station.

In another case, a 25-year-old woman alleged that her husband’s friend raped her at her residence in Sector 14. The police have registered a case against the suspect.

According to the police, the woman said that the suspect often visited their house and she got acquainted with him. In the complaint, she said that he lured her and raped her several times over the last few months, and threatened her against informing anyone about the incident.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the woman reported the incident to the police on Saturday, following which a case was registered under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 21:53 IST