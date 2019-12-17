Woman raped by three men, zero FIR registered

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 21:22 IST

Gurugram: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men at a flat in Neemrana in Alwar, Rajasthan on Sunday. The police said that a zero FIR was registered at women police station in Manesar after a complaint by the woman and the case was forwarded to the police station concerned in Alwar.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the woman, who has been staying in Gurugram for at least three years, went to Neemrana with an acquaintance in search of work as a domestic help.

A senior police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that her acquaintance picked her up in a car and took her to Neemrana to meet with potential employers.

“The woman said that she had been looking for work for a while and contacted an acquaintance, who promised to fix a meeting. She alleged that at the flat, two men were present and that all three allegedly raped her. In the evening, she got on a bus from Alwar and de-boarded at Hero Honda Chowk before filing a police complaint,” said the police official.

The police said her medical examination was conducted and a zero FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 376 D (gang rape) of Indian Penal Code on Monday. The complaint was then forwarded to Alwar.

The suspects are yet to be arrested, the police said.

In August, two men had taken a 40-year-old woman to a flat near Subhash Chowk on the pretext of a potential job as a nurse and allegedly raped her. The suspects had threatened to harm her family if she told anyone about the incident.