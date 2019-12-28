Woman robbed of Rs 11,000 while travelling in PMPML bus

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:04 IST

PUNE A 26-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the police that she was robbed of her purse containing cash worth Rs 11,000 while she was on board a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus on Friday morning.

Police sub-inspector Ajit Kumar Patil is investigating the case.