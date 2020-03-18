Woman shot dead in Jhajjar, father injured

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:58 IST

Unidentified car-borne assailants shot dead a woman and injured her father on Sampla-Jhajjar road, 5 km from Jhajjar, on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Usha, 26. Her father Rishi, a resident of Chara village of Jhajjar, was seriously injured in the attack and was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

Police said Usha was working as a physical education teacher at a private school in the district. She got married to a man in Gurugram five years ago, but had come back to her maternal house after marital dispute. She had moved the court to seek divorce from her husband.

A Jhajjar police spokesman said the incident took place on Wednesday morning when the father-daughter duo was coming on a motorcycle to their village from Jhajjar.

“One of the car-borne armed assailants signalled Rishi to stop his motorcycle. When he stopped, the assailants shot at him and his daughter. While Usha died on the spot, Rishi received serious injuries. The assailants fled the spot after committing the crime. Rishi was rushed to PGIMS hospital where his condition is said to be critical,” he added.

A police official, pleading anonymity, said the marital dispute or some old enmity could be behind the murder.

The police have registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against unknown assailants and started investigation into the matter.