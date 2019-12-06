Woman tutor who filed sexual harassment complaint against Faridkot medical college HoD detained, released after an hour

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 13:30 IST

A woman tutor, who has filed a sexual harassment complaint against the head of a department at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot, was detained by the police on Friday. The action was taken after the tutor along with five other women protesters started a sit-in in front of the deputy commissioner’s office.

The women protesters were taken to the Faridkot city police station where they were released after an hour.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurpreet Singh said, “We asked them to hold a peaceful protest outside the DC office, but they blocked the main entrance, causing inconvenience to people.”

After her release, the woman tutor said, “The district administration is not doing anything on my complaint and now the police are not even allowing us to protest.”

Alleging inaction on her complaint by the district administration, the woman along with members of social organisations have been holding a dharna on the main road outside the DC office complex for the past 20 days. On Friday morning, she went inside the complex with five others but was taken away by the police.