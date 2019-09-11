Woman who lost her leg in mishap to get ₹21.6 lakh relief

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 00:33 IST

A Dera Bassi resident Damanpreet Kaur, 22, whose leg was amputated after it was crushed by a truck an accident, has been awarded a compensation of ₹21.6 lakh by the motor accident claims tribunal (MACT) of Mohali. The tribunal in a September 5 order (copy of which was made available on Tuesday) directed the driver, owner and insurer of the truck to pay the money to her within two months.

"The agony suffered by the injured may not be adequately compensated in pecuniary term and no amount of compensation can restore her physical frame and eradicate or completely ameliorate the agony suffered by her," said the order of Vivek Puri, presiding officer, MACT, while disposing of Kaur’s claim.

Truck owner Manohal Lal from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, driver Abhay Kumar and insurer Shriram General Insurance, Chandigarh, were asked to "jointly and severally" pay the compensation with 7.5% interest within the deadline, failing which interest of 9% would have to be paid.

STUDYING FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS

Kaur was studying for competitive exams for the post of sub-inspector and female constable under the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. She had also joined a master’s course in Punjabi University, Patiala, and was working part time as an assistant at a Dera Bassi clinic.

The truck hit the Activa scooter as Kaur rode pillion behind her friend Gurpreet Singh while on her way home to Haripur Kuran from Patiala University on October 15, 2018. Even as Gurpreet Singh indicated he would be turning right, the truck hit them near Liberty Chowk, Rajpura, at 1 pm.

As Damanpreet fell, her right leg was crushed by the wheels of the truck.

The injured were taken to AP Jain Hospital, Rajpura, from where Kaur was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where her leg was amputated, leaving her with 60% disability.

"The disability suffered by her will be a serious handicap in pursuing her career and engaging herself in some occupation, especially which involves physical activity," observed the tribunal.

It said Kaur had applied for the police post with Haryana Staff Selection Commission and "the disability suffered by her, will block her avenue in such like jobs."

FALSE FIR FOR GETTING COMPENSATION

Refusing to take cognisance of the claims of the truck driver, owner and insurer that a false FIR had been registered and that no accident had taken place as the truck was not speeding, the tribunal said “the FIR was registered at the instance of the claimant, soon after the accident, which rules out the possibility of introduction of false, coloured, concocted or exaggerated version as a result of afterthought."

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 00:33 IST