Woman whose son eloped with girl ‘stripped’, 10 booked

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 00:56 IST

A 42-year-old woman, whose son eloped with a girl over a year ago and eventually married her, was allegedly assaulted, stripped and paraded naked by the girl’s family members, including a home guards jawan, at a village in Fazilka district’s Abohar sub-division.

Police have registered a case against 10 persons who are absconding.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh said as per their preliminary investigation the accused had a quarrel with the woman and her clothes got torn in the melee and the claim of being paraded naked is being probed.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday when the complainant was returning from a grocery shop in the village.

The woman said she was stopped by Kala Singh, Raj Singh, Mangal Singh, the home guards jawan, Jangir Singh, Sonu, Sandeep Singh, Gurdev Kaur, Anita Rani, Sumitra and Paramjeet Kaur. She claimed to have been stripped and moved around around by them to avenge the elopement incident.

The case was registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman to outrage her modesty), 354-A (physical contact involving explicit sexual overtures), 354-B (a man using force against a woman to disrobe her or forces her to do so), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code at the Khui Khera police station.

The SSP said that complainant’s son eloped with the girl, who was a minor then, one-and-a-half years ago. “Being a minor, the girl was kept at a juvenile home (nari niketan) but the two got married a fortnight ago when she turned major,” he said.

“We have launched a hunt to arrest the accused,” he added. The woman’s husband demanded an immediate arrest of the accused.

