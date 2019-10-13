Women commission seeks probe into Agra orphanage case

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:24 IST

Even as the police have arrested three persons for the alleged rape of an orphanage inmate in Agra, the UP state commission for women wants the state government to enlarge the sphere of the probe. The commission has prepared a report which it plans to submit to chief minister Yogi Adityanath this week.

The commission’s vice-chairperson Sushma Singh said the report questions the authenticity of the orphanage besides the inaction of the administration in handling the case.

It also underlined the recovery of a bunch of suspicious objects, including used condoms, beer, liquor bottles from the premises.

The SCW vice chairperson’s report underlined the fact that orphanage did not have any record relating to inmates.

“During the checking of rooms, we found mobile and other electronic appliances bills in the name of an inmate,” she said, adding, “Some of them even had access to mobile phone and one was involved in obscene chatting with a male.”

As per the law, men and women can’t be housed in the same complex, she said, adding, “It clearly shows the district authorities did not act responsibly as the orphanage was functional right under their nose.”

The matter came to light when a 16-year-old girl jumped from the roof of the orphanage on October 3. During the investigation, she accused three of rape including staff and inmate of the orphanage. After the incident, the district administration shut it down and shifted inmates to different homes and instituted the probe.

In this connection, police arrested three— a 38-year-old cook, a 19-year-old sweeper and an 18-year-old inmate of the orphanage and produced in the court that sent them to jail last week. The rape case was also registered against them besides the case against orphanage administration for allegedly running a home without required permissions in Itimad-ud-Daula police station of Agra.

A government official said, “There are more than a dozen shelter homes and only 3 or four have required permissions or registrations.” “I will submit the report to the chief minister so that thorough probe could be conducted,” she added.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:24 IST