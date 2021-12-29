e-paper
Women join protests at Shambhu border

Women join protests at Shambhu border

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Women from different villages in Ambala, Patiala and nearby regions, joined the protesting farmers at Shambhu border toll plaza on NH-44 on Tuesday.

The women were joined by a group of Asha workers. They raised slogans against the three farm laws in the presence of BKU Ambala vice-president Gulab Singh.

Farmers have been protesting here since December 25 as part of a nation-wide sit-in at toll plazas.

A protester said, “We are here to show support to the men sitting on Delhi border in this chilling winter. Government has to take back the black farm laws.”

‘Langar’ arrangements have been made by nearby gurdwaras. A senior farmer leader said that they will intensify the stir on December 30 and 31.

