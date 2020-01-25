e-paper
Won't tolerate anti-national activities on campuses: ABVP

Won’t tolerate anti-national activities on campuses: ABVP

Jan 25, 2020 19:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
GORAKHPUR Anti-national activities by some students’ wings on campuses like JNU, will not be tolerated, top functionaries of ABVP said. The ABVP will fight these forces to save the country, they said, addressing a gathering of students during the first day of the two-day central working committee meeting being held at DDU Gorakhpur University’s Amrit Kala Vithika.

“The ABVP won’t let society be affected by the anti-national atmosphere being created in country by mischievous persons. Also, since people are misled over CAA to create unrest in county, ABVP members are visiting students in colleges and universities to dispel their misconceptions,” ABVP president S Subbiah said.

Speaking on the occasion, general secretary Nidhi Tripathi said, “The ABVP is an organisation that works not only in the interest of student but in the interest of society and country. Today, some students’ unions are creating trouble for the country. At JNU, the students’ union is involved in anti-national propaganda and is provoking people over CAA and isn’t working for the interest of students. We, the students of ABVP believe that irrespective of ideology, the interest of the nation should be kept above all.”

She said that a wing of ABVP is active even in Jammu and Kashmir, where its members are visiting madarsas to spread awareness on the controversial law.

